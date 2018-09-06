Former Congressman: “The Deep State Is Real..& They Don’t Like Trump’s Disruption”

In his new book titled “The Deep State: How an army of bureaucrats protected Barack Obama and is working to destroy Donald Trump,” Jason Chaffetz alleges that the deep state is very real.

His book, which is set to be published on September 18, details the lengths the intelligence community is going to in an attempt to undermine Trump.

“The Deep State is real,” Chaffetz wrote, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

“They don’t like exposure, accountability or responsibility. They fight back, outlast and work the system for their advantage. And they certainly don’t like disruptive forces such as Donald Trump.”

Chaffetz says that the devastating Benghazi incident is what uncovered a larger problem in the corrupt government.

“Without exposing Benghazi we might never have learned that Hillary Clinton was using her private email server to conduct government business and transmit classified information,” Chaffetz wrote.

“Benghazi was a symptom of a much deeper problem at the State Department. Their decisions were based not on a security calculation, but on a political one.” – READ MORE

Following a bombshell report that a Chinese state-owned company hacked former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email server, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said the “deep state” is unwilling to conduct a full damage assessment on how and whether Clinton’s mishandling of classified information damaged national security.

True Pundit first reported that the FBI was notified of the purported hack when the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) warned the bureau of the intrusion.Here is the True Pundit Story from six weeks ago.

On “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Wednesday, Fitton said there are several key unanswered questions about this possible hack of Clinton’s private server.

He said the FBI is not forthcoming with answers to those questions, and he believes it’s because the answers would be embarrassing for the bureau. READ MORE: