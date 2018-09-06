WATCH: Cops Raid Home Of Deadbeats Accused Of Defrauding Homeless Man In Massive GoFundMe Campaign; BMW Seized

Police are executing a search warrant at the home of a South Jersey couple accused of defrauding homeless veteran, Johnny Bobbit, out of $400,000 raised in a GoFundMe campaign.

Authorities could be seen at the South Jersey home Thursday morning.

The couple, Kate McClure and her boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, were ordered Wednesday to testify after Bobbit’s lawyer said the account had been emptied.

McClure and D’Amico originally began the GoFundMe to help Bobbit after he shared his last $20 to help McClure, who was stranded in Philadelphia.

The GoFundMe campaign raised more than $400,000, but Bobbit’s attorney said McClure and D’Amicos attorney called Tuesday morning and said they will not be turning over any money because there is none.

Breaking: BMW in driveway being loaded onto truck as investigators execute search warrant at home of couple accused of defrauding homeless man of gofundme donations. pic.twitter.com/sKin8LTu9D — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) September 6, 2018

