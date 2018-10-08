Alyssa Milano: We Lost on Kavanaugh, But We Are ‘Winning the Cultural Battle’

Milano said, “Yesterday, we, we may have lost a political battle, but I do think we are winning the cultural battle. And often, I don’t fight for the win. I’m fighting so that generations don’t have to deal with the abuses of power that we’ve had to deal with.”

She added, “I think this cultural shift that we’re feeling, this collective pain that we’re feeling from survivors coming forward, is going to be able to be translated into a collective power, to say that we’re not going to be silenced any longer.” – READ MORE

Alyssa Milano said if “men have a hard time right now” that is the way it has to be “for us to have the equality and security in our country.”

“I’m filled with a lot of rage today. It started last night. I couldn’t sleep at all last night. And I just can’t believe this is where we are,” the 45-year-old actress shared during her appearance Wednesday on MSNBC when asked by the host her thoughts that a “huge portion of the population” agreed with President Donald Trump that the current environment is “a scary time for young men.”

“But I will tell you this; 34 days to the midterm election, there were 800,000 new voters on voter registration day,” the “Charmed” star shared. “I think women, I think survivors, I think men are not going to allow this to continue. We’re going to take back the House and maybe even the Senate.”

“Also, men are having a hard time right now,” she added. “I mean, come on I feel as though he’s [Trump] completely and totally belittling the intelligence of the American people.” – READ MORE