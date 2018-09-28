KAVANAUGH DEFIANTLY ENTERS SENATE HOLDING WIFE’S HAND

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh walked into the Senate for his hearing while walking hand-in-hand with his wife, Ashley Kavanaugh, on Thursday afternoon.

Police surrounded the embattled Judge as he walked briskly through the halls of Congress. In his opening remarks, Kavanaugh emotionally called the confirmation process “a national disgrace.”

“This confirmation process has become a national disgrace,” Kavanaugh said forcefully. “You’ve replaced advice and consent with search and destroy.”- READ MORE

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford’s testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an “attractive, good witness,” however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh’s odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford’s case. He stands at 74% as of this writing. – READ MORE