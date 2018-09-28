Tens of millions of women are ‘traumatized’ every time they see the news on Kavanaugh, says Dem strategist

Democratic strategist John Neffinger on Thursday said news surrounding the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is dredging up traumatic memories for millions of American women.

“This is no longer just a political thing, it’s a cultural thing,” Neffinger, strategist at KNP Communications, told Hill.TV’s Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton on “Rising.”

“Do the rough math, you have 125 million adult women in the United States, and so depending on whose stats you believe, tens [of] millions of women, somewhere between 20 and 40 million women are being traumatized every time they see the news for the last couple of weeks about this,” he continued.

"And so what I think is at stake is, yes, this nomination, but I think there is a larger impact especially on the Republican Party, and definitely on the country as a whole depending on how this plays out today," he said..

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford's testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an "attractive, good witness," however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh's odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford's case. He stands at 74% as of this writing.