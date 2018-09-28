JOY REID IN LEGAL HOT WATER AFTER CLAIMING WOMAN SCREAMED RACIAL SLURS AT TEEN

MSNBC’s Joy Reid is potentially in some legal doo doo after falling for a viral photo of a woman she thought was hurling racial slurs at a teen. Now the cable news host is being sued for defamation.

Reid apologized on Twitter for her mistake, but the woman is seeing dollar signs for the pain and suffering — economic and otherwise — she says she endured at the hands of the host who she says used her position to slime her.

According to TheWrap, Roslyn La Liberte filed the lawsuit Tuesday in the Eastern District Court of New York. MSNBC is not named and had no comment on the matter. Reid’s lawyer, John Reichman, did not immediately return an email request for comment.

“Defendant Joy Reid is a nationally known political commentator and reporter for MSNBC and has been described as the network’s ‘new star,’” the suit states. “She is the host of ‘AM Joy,’ a show that is reportedly broadcast to more than a million viewers on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. She is also the host of the ‘AM Joy Podcast.’ She is extremely popular on social media – at the time these events occurred she had some 1.24 million Twitter followers, 96,600 Instagram followers, and 206,400 Facebook followers.”

“Reid used her substantial social media presence, fame, and reputation as a hard- hitting journalist to publish to her many followers that Plaintiff Roslyn La Liberte screamed abhorrent racial slurs at a 14- year-old boy.” – READ MORE

MSNBC Host Joy Reid has lost more than 20% of her audience in the weeks following her “blog hacking” scandal.

Since the scandal broke, Reid’s audience has fallen from an average of 1.113 million total viewers per week, to 876,000 total viewers, a decline of about 20%. Her pull in her target demographic has fallen by more than a third, from around 238,000 viewers per week to just 175,000 viewers per week.

While the drop may not be entirely the result of Reid’s controversy, Contemptor, which measures and records television audiences, says the correlation is hard to miss. Reid’s audience began to drop off in the weeks following her “apology,” and the drop gained speed once Reid began concocting her conspiracy theories. – READ MORE