Kavanaugh confirmation process has been ‘an intergalactic freak show,’ Sen. Kennedy says

Sen. John Kennedy called the confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh “an intergalactic freak show” and said he was embarrassed for Congress by the accusations of sexual misconduct leveled at the Supreme Court nominee.

“So far, it’s pretty much been an intergalactic freak show,” Kennedy, R-La., told Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.” “Most Americans are looking at this – most mainstream Americans – and they’re thinking that Congress has hit rock bottom and started to dig.”

Kennedy added: “I have been embarrassed by the whole process and, frankly, I’m – no disrespect to Senator Feinstein or to Stanford Law School – but I’m a little bit offended. I sit on Judiciary Committee. They’ve had this stuff for three months. If they were serious about it, they should’ve told us about it.”

The Louisiana lawmaker was referencing a secret letter that has been the subject of intrigue on Capitol Hill over the last week. A source familiar with the confirmation proceedings told Fox News that California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., received the letter back in July, but did not make its existence known publicly until Thursday. – READ MORE

HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher is no fan of Brett Kavanaugh. But on Friday night’s show he conceded that a last-minute attempt to smear President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee with accusations of sexual assault is making liberals “look bad.”

Maher’s reaction stems from a report in the New Yorker last week that detailed a letter presented to top Senate Judiciary Committee Democrat Dianne Feinstein from a woman alleging Kavanaugh held her down and tried forcing himself on her during a high school party in the 1980s.

“Now they’re coming at him with this accusation from someone anonymous who said that he was at a party … but sexual assault in high school from an anonymous source, I think it makes us look bad,” Maher said.

“It behooves you to have some humility when you are a loser,” Maher said. “We control nothing now. Not the White House, not the Congress, not the courts, and that’s not mostly our fault, but partly.” – READ MORE