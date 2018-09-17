Attorney in Mollie Tibbetts Murder Trial: Illegal Alien Has ‘Constitutional Right’ to Taxpayer Funding

The Defense Attorneys Representing The Illegal Alien Accused Of Murdering 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts Say It Is The Foreign National’s “constitutional Right” To Receive American Taxpayer Funding To Fight The Murder Charges Against Him.

As Breitbart News reported this week, 24-year-old illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera has been given $5,000 in U.S. taxpayer dollars to hire an independent investigative team to fight the murder charges against him.

Last month, law enforcement officials announced that Tibbetts’ body was found in a cornfield in her rural hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa after she was last seen jogging on July 18.

Bahena-Rivera’s defense attorneys argued in court, as noted by KCRG, that the illegal alien has a “constitutional right to a full and complete defense and equal protection under the law” and therefore is entitled to the $5,000 in taxpayer funding to fight the murder charges.– READ MORE

An illegal immigrant charged with killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts is headed to court Wednesday.

Mexican national Christhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is due in court in Montezuma, Iowa, to be arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the 20-year-old’s death.

Prosecutors said Tibbetts was jogging July 18 in the Iowa town of Brooklyn when she was killed.

The search for the young woman generated national headlines for more than a month. The search ended when Rivera led cops to her body in a cornfield.

Defense attorney Chad Frese told the Des Moines Register Friday that he requested that the arraignment be conducted in open court.

“Since this is a class A felony for a homicide, I want it to be on the record so there’s no confusion whatsoever,” Frese told the paper. “Because his education is about a fifth- or sixth-grade education in the country of Mexico.” – READ MORE