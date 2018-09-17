AZ Dem Senate Candidate Kyrsten Sinema Smeared U.S. Soldiers As Being Terrorists In Flyers Distributed By Her Far-Left Activist Group

Arizona Democratic Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema smeared U.S. soldiers serving in Iraq and the Middle East in 2003 while she led a far-left activist group that passed out flyers portraying American soldiers as skeletons committing “U.S. terror.”

CNN reports that Sinema’s demonization of American soldiers came at approximately the same point in time “when she ran for state and local office as an independent affiliated with the Green Party and was viewed as one of the most progressive activists in Arizona.”

Sinema campaign spokeswoman Helen Hare claimed in a statement to CNN that Sinema is a supporter of U.S. armed service members but refused to address the disturbing flyers other than to say that Sinema allegedly did not approve of the flyers’ design — even though she led the group.- READ MORE

Arizona Democratic Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema fought to protect criminals who had sex with child prostitutes and later took tens of thousands of dollars from the founders of an alleged sex trafficking website.

The revelation of Sinema’s disturbing views was made in an ad targeting her that recently aired which showed her downplaying the seriousness of child prostitution because, according to her, “some of these children look older than me.”

Local Arizona media fact-checked the ad and found that it was true and also found that Sinema’s defense of her voting record was misleading.- READ MORE