KAVANAUGH ACCUSER’S LAWYER CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘WE ARE GOING TO RESIST’ (VIDEO)

Debra Katz, one of the attorneys representing Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, attended a resistance rally against the president in 2017 and promised to “fight back.”

Katz is representing Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who claims Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980s while the two were in high school.

The lawyer has numerous ties to the resistance against Trump, and was caught on camera at a protest in February 2017 after Jeff Sessions was confirmed as the administration’s attorney general. – READ MORE

Look at what’s going on with Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation proceedings for the Supreme Court, and the fingerprints of George Soros are all over it.

First there was a report from June in the Daily Caller that found “a new political advocacy group that vowed to put $5 million behind an effort to stop … Kavanaugh’s confirmation has significant ties to the liberal financier” Soros.

Debra Katz, the attorney representing Kavanaugh’s accuser — Christine Blasey Ford — is vice chair of the Project on Government Oversight, an organization that has been directly funded by Soros’ Open Society Foundation.

Katz is also a hefty Democratic donor, giving thousands of dollars over the years to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and other leftist candidates, as Front Page Mag reported.

Combine that with the reports of Kavanaugh’s denial of even being at the party described by Ford, and what’s shaping is a curious — to say the least — twist to the nomination hearings. Now, Kavanaugh’s due to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee, alongside his accuser, and the vote to move forward his confirmation is postponed. – READ MORE