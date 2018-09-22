Manhunt ends for Pennsylvania man who allegedly threatened Trump: K-9 ‘took him down’

MANSFIELD, Ohio– Authorities captured the man accused of making threats against President Donald Trump on Friday. The FOX 8 I-Team first broke the news.

The U.S. Marshals had been searching for 27-year-old Shawn Christy, of McAdoo, Penn. in Northeast Ohio since Sunday. That’s when Christy crashed a stolen car on Interstate 71 in Mansfield then took off running.

During a press conference, authorities said they zeroed in on a location Friday where they thought he might be hiding near Crider Road.

A K-9 picked up on his scent and “took him down.” He was taken into custody at about 4:30 p.m Friday after he eventually surrendered. – READ MORE

Dog the Bounty Hunter said he will aid in the manhunt for federal fugitive Shawn Christy, according to the Mansfield Journal.

Reality TV star Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, told the Mansfield Journal Wednesday afternoon that he was retained by a friend of the Christy family, who he cannot publicly identify, and he has “a very hot lead.”

Christy is wanted for making threats against law enforcement officers and President Donald Trump. He is also wanted in Pennsylvania on outstanding warrants for burglary, probation violation and failing to appear for an aggravated assault case.

Chapman reportedly believes that Christy is not a career criminal, so there are hopes he may be able to talk to the fugitive and get him to surrender. –READ MORE