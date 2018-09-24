Politics TV
WATCH: Sen. Mazie Hirono Says She Doubts Kavanaugh’s Credibility Because He’s A Conservative Judge
CNN’s Jake Tapper: “Doesn’t Kavanaugh have the same presumption of innocence as anyone else in America?”
Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono: “I put his denial in the context of everything that I know about him in terms of how he approaches his cases” pic.twitter.com/ZBWWOxNUMr
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 23, 2018
Hirono spoke with CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday morning and confirmed that she’s less skeptical of claims Kavanaugh sexually assaulted a female acquaintance 35 years ago because of “how he approaches his cases.” – READ MORE
In a shocking interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) claimed that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had "broad credibility issues" and implied that Kavanaugh should not be afforded a presumption of innocence because he is a conservative judge.