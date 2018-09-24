    True Pundit

    Politics TV

    WATCH: Sen. Mazie Hirono Says She Doubts Kavanaugh’s Credibility Because He’s A Conservative Judge

    Posted on by
    Share:
    In a shocking interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) claimed that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had “broad credibility issues” and implied that Kavanaugh should not be afforded a presumption of innocence because he is a conservative judge.

    Hirono spoke with CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday morning and confirmed that she’s less skeptical of claims Kavanaugh sexually assaulted a female acquaintance 35 years ago because of “how he approaches his cases.” – READ MORE

     

    WATCH: Sen. Mazie Hirono Says She Doubts Kavanaugh's Credibility Because He's A Conservative Judge
    WATCH: Sen. Mazie Hirono Says She Doubts Kavanaugh's Credibility Because He's A Conservative Judge

    In a shocking interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) claimed that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had "broad credibility issues" and implied that Kavanaugh should not be afforded a presumption of innocence because he is a conservative judge.

    Daily Wire Daily Wire
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: