Kavanaugh Accuser’s Classmate Deletes Claim that Everyone Knew of Alleged Misconduct

Cristina King Miranda, Who Says She Is A Former Classmate Of Brett Kavanaugh Accuser Christine Blasey Ford, Has Deleted Her Claim That Everyone Knew Of The Alleged Misconduct.

Ford is accusing Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh of groping her at a house party 36 years ago when they were both teenagers in high school. After Ford came forward, she told the far-left Washington Post that Ford “told no one at the time what happened to her.”

Nevertheless, on Tuesday, Miranda tweeted that she knew both Kavanaugh and Ford and that “the incident was spoken of for days afterwards in school.”

After it was pointed out to Miranda that her claim about the incident being “spoken of for days afterwards” directly contradicted a statement from the alleged victim, Miranda deleted her claim.

“Hi all, deleted this because it served its purpose and I am now dealing with a slew of requests for interviews from The Wash Post, CNN, CBS News,” she tweeted. “Organizing how I want to proceed. Was not ready for that, not sure I am interested in pursuing. Thanks for reading.” – READ MORE