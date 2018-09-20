Jack Black Takes a Jab at President Trump on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: He’s a ‘Piece of S**t’ (VIDEO)

While actor Jack Black was being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he finished his speech by taking a jab at President Donald Trump, a fellow Walk of Fame honoree.

“Anyway, I love you all so much, except for Donald Trump’s a piece of s**t,” Black said Tuesday. “Peace out. Love you.”

This is not Black’s first time going after Trump. During a benefit concert last year, he called on all of Hollywood to continue to criticize Trump as they accept awards. – READ MORE