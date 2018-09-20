Elizabeth Warren Tweets ‘Truncated Version’ of Kavanaugh Video in Wake of Allegations — It Backfires

Warren tweeted on Tuesday a video clip of Kavanaugh speaking at The Columbus School of Law talking about his time at Georgetown Preparatory School.

In the video, Kavanaugh said, “But fortunately we had a good saying that we’ve held firm to, to this day. As the dean was reminding me before the talk, which is ‘What happens at Georgetown Prep, stays at Georgetown Prep.’ That’s been a good thing for all of us, I think.”

Brett Kavanaugh talking about his high school in 2015: “What happens at Georgetown Prep, stays at Georgetown Prep.” I can't imagine any parent accepting this view. Is this really what America wants in its next Supreme Court Justice? pic.twitter.com/WhL8YeZQ78 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 18, 2018

As Fox News Reported, the video cuts part of Kavanaugh’s speech where he explains he’s talking about three of his friends.

“I, by coincidence, three classmates of mine at Georgetown Prep were graduates of this law school in 1990 and are really really good friends of mine,” Kavanaugh said.

Kavanaugh continued, “… And they were good friends of mine then, and they are still good friends of mine as recently as this weekend when we were all on email together.”

