Kavanaugh accuser submits four declarations from people she says corroborate her assault allegations

Christine Blasey Ford’s attorneys have sent documents to the Senate Judiciary Committee with declarations from four people who they say corroborate her story of sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The declarations, as obtained by USA Today, are from Ford’s husband Russell Ford and three friends who stand behind the accuser’s allegation against Kavanaugh while both were high school students in 1982.

The statements will be used by Ford’s legal team during the much-anticipated committee hearing Thursday that will examine both the credibility of Ford’s allegations and Kavanaugh’s denials.

In a declaration by Adela Gildo-Mazzon, who has known Ford for over 10 years and considers her a “good friend,” she claims Ford told her about the incident involving Kavanaugh back in June 2013. She contacted the attorneys for Ford on Sept. 16 to inform that she was told about the story.

“During our meal, Christine was visibly upset, so I asked her what was going on,” Gildo-Mazzon says in her declaration. “Christine told me she had been having a hard day because she was thinking about an assault she experienced when she was much younger. She said she had been almost raped by someone who was now a federal judge. She told me she had been trapped in a room with two drunken guys, and that she had escaped, ran away and hid.” – READ MORE

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote Friday on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The committee vote is being set for the day after Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are to testify about her allegation he sexually assaulted her when they were teens. That public hearing is set for Thursday.

The committee scheduled the vote as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he was moving forward with Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Kavanaugh has denied Ford’s claim and that of another woman who has come forward with an allegation from his time at Yale. – READ MORE