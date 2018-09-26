LIBERALS FEAR AVENATTI IS DERAILING THEIR PLANS TO STOP KAVANAUGH. AVENATTI SAYS THEY ‘HAVE NO IDEA WHAT THEY’RE TALKING ABOUT’

Avenatti claims to have evidence — which he has not yet produced — that Kavanaugh was involved in a series of gang rapes in high school. When asked about Avenatti’s claim during a Fox News interview Monday, Kavanaugh volunteered that he remained a virgin through high school and several years afterward.

“We don’t know who Michael Avenatti’s clients actually are. But if he’s overhyped the information he has for attention, he will have done real damage to the anti-Kavanaugh efforts — and will deserve to be exiled from cable TV and public life,” wrote Vox blogger Zack Beauchamp.

Katherine Krueger, managing editor of liberal website Splinter, said Avenatti “could easily risk hurting the movement to keep Kanavaugh off of the Supreme Court.”

Avenatti called concerns about his involvement “complete nonsense and ridiculous” in an email to The Daily Caller News Foundation on Tuesday.

“They have no idea what they are talking about,” Avenatti added of his liberal critics.

“Mr. Avenatti has a tendency to sensationalize and make his various crusades more about himself than about getting at the truth,” a senior Senate Democratic aide told The Daily Beast. “This moment calls for the exact opposite.” – READ MORE

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote Friday on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The committee vote is being set for the day after Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are to testify about her allegation he sexually assaulted her when they were teens. That public hearing is set for Thursday.

The committee scheduled the vote as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he was moving forward with Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Kavanaugh has denied Ford’s claim and that of another woman who has come forward with an allegation from his time at Yale. – READ MORE