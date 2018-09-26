Hillary Clinton lacks backing to win White House, Dem pollster says

If Hillary Clinton plans to make a third run at the presidency in 2020, at least one Democratic pollster might advise her against it.

Molly Murphy, a partner at ALG Research, said last week that recent poll results from American Barometer suggest that Clinton simply lacks enough support to win the White House.

The poll found that 44 percent of voters would back Clinton if the 2016 presidential election were to be held again.

Yes, the sycophants still adore her. No surprise there.

