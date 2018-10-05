Kavanaugh Accuser Ford Will Turn Over Polygraph Results, Therapy Notes — Only If Interviewed By FBI

Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct 36 years ago when they were in high school, say they will not hand over her therapist’s note or results from her polygraph test unless she is interviewed by the FBI.

Lawyers Debra Katz and Lisa Banks said in a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) that they are “prepared” to hand over the documents “when she is interviewed.”

“Dr. Ford is prepared to provide those documents to the FBI when she is interviewed,” the brief letter said. “We have not yet heard from the FBI about scheduling an interview with her.”

Ford claims she told her therapist about an alleged sexual attack by in 2012, but acknowledges she did not name him. During last Thursday’s Judiciary Committee hearing, GOP prosecutor Rachel Mitchell asked several questions about whether Ford handed those notes over to The Washington Post, or simply recounted their contents. Ford said she couldn’t remember — even though it happened less than two months ago.- READ MORE