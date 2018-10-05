Trump’s Approval Climbs As Kavanaugh Confirmation Vote Nears

As the vicious battle over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation approaches its end, and with just weeks before the midterms, President Trump’s approval numbers are looking up.

According to the latest results from Rasmussen’s tracking poll of likely voters, Trump has just hit the 50% mark. “The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Thursday shows that 50% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance,” Rasmussen reports. “Forty-nine percent (49%) disapprove.”

While Trump has the edge in overall approval, he’s slightly behind among those who feel “strongly” one way or the other. “The latest figures include 37% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 40% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -3,” notes Rasmussen. – READ MORE