    MITCH MCCONNELL GETS EMOTIONAL: ‘WE OWE IT TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE NOT TO BE INTIMIDATED’ (VIDEO)

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell got emotional during a speech supportive of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on the Senate floor Thursday.

    A few hours after the FBI delivered the results of its background investigation into sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh to senators, McConnell slammed Democrats for their opposition to the judge.

    McConnell also promised the American people that the Senate would not be “intimidated” by the scores of protesters who have confronted and harassed Republicans at airports, in bathrooms, and elsewhere. – READ MORE

     

