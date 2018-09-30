Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford has NOT been contacted by FBI investigators

MSBNC reporting Ford’s legal team is a little miffed.

Perhaps more than a little.

Christine Blasey Ford and her lawyers have not been contacted by the FBI since President Trump ordered the supplemental FBI background investigation to be reopened. Ford testified at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday, into allegations that she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

This story is developing.

