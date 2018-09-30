WTF: Packers Unveil Strange Cuban and French Flag-Like Banner Before Sunday’s Game

As Sunday’s Green Bay Packers game kicked off, fans were perplexed when a stylized version of the American flag that looks more like decorative bunting, than our actual national flag, was paraded out onto the field for a pre-game ceremony.

The strange banner caused ESPN’s Rob Demovsky to remark, “Not sure what country today’s Packers-Bills game is being played in but that’s not my flag.”

Who comes up with ideas like this? Number of stars (States in Union) and number of stripes (colonies that won our independence) defines us. That thing on the field is not our nation’s banner. — Paul DeRego (@PaulDeRego) September 30, 2018

