    WTF: Packers Unveil Strange Cuban and French Flag-Like Banner Before Sunday’s Game

    As Sunday’s Green Bay Packers game kicked off, fans were perplexed when a stylized version of the American flag that looks more like decorative bunting, than our actual national flag, was paraded out onto the field for a pre-game ceremony.

    The strange banner caused ESPN’s Rob Demovsky to remark, “Not sure what country today’s Packers-Bills game is being played in but that’s not my flag.”

