    WATCH: Trump Hints $1.8 BILLION Obama Paid to Iran for Nuke Deal Was Ransom For ‘Something Else’; Trump Channels Thomas Paine’s Upcoming Deep State Tell-All Book

    President Trump on Saturday hinted the pallets of cash the United States paid to Iran — some $1.8 Billion — during the Obama administration might not have been to secure the nuclear deal at all.

    Trump’s comments came during a rally in West Virgina on Saturday night. He said the cash payment to Iran could have been a ransom for “something else.”

    Thomas Paine labeled the same payment ransom on Wedbesday in a promo video for his upcoming book “Paine: How We Dismantled the FBI In Our Pajamas.” The book comes out on Oct. 29.

    Here is that Tweet.

    Mere days later, Trump channeled that exact theme on Saturday night.

    Watch Here:

