WATCH: Trump Hints $1.8 BILLION Obama Paid to Iran for Nuke Deal Was Ransom For ‘Something Else’; Trump Channels Thomas Paine’s Upcoming Deep State Tell-All Book

President Trump on Saturday hinted the pallets of cash the United States paid to Iran — some $1.8 Billion — during the Obama administration might not have been to secure the nuclear deal at all.

Trump’s comments came during a rally in West Virgina on Saturday night. He said the cash payment to Iran could have been a ransom for “something else.”

Thomas Paine labeled the same payment ransom on Wedbesday in a promo video for his upcoming book “Paine: How We Dismantled the FBI In Our Pajamas.” The book comes out on Oct. 29.

Here is that Tweet.

Ever Wonder Why We Paid Iran over $1 BILLION in Cash? https://t.co/yMZaeiMLXz#FBIPajamas pic.twitter.com/ekKxdjc69u — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) September 27, 2018

Mere days later, Trump channeled that exact theme on Saturday night.

Watch Here:

