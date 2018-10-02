Donald Trump Jr. more afraid for his sons than daughters in light of Kavanaugh allegations

Donald Trump Jr. said he’s more afraid for his sons than his daughters in light of the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh.

Mr. Trump Jr. told Daily Mail TV in an interview partially previewed on Monday that he finds the controversy “scary” and is worried his sons will be faced with allegations.

President Trump’s eldest son also criticized how the allegations have become politicized and suggested that the sexual assault allegations against Judge Kavanaugh are not “real claims.”

“For the people that are real victims of these things, when it is so obviously political in cases like this, it really diminishes the real claims,” Mr. Trump Jr. argued.

His girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle argued that those who come forward with allegations of assault should be taken seriously, but the public should be wary of politics. She said that even though it’s “its very tough” to look into California professor Christine Blasey Ford’s decades-old claims, it “doesn’t mean it should be ignored.” – READ MORE

Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, gave strong and emotional testimony on Thursday afternoon in defense of himself, his family, his name and his reputation.

“I love Kavanaugh’s tone,” he tweeted. “It’s nice to see a conservative man fight for his honor and his family against a 35-year-old claim with ZERO evidence and lots of holes that amounts to nothing more than a political hit job by the Dems.”

He added, “Others in the GOP should take notice!”

Kimberley Strassel of The Wall Street Journal tweeted, “If Democrats had any honor or dignity, they’d feel great shame listening to Kavanaugh describe their tactics and words. It speaks volumes that they won’t care at all.” – READ MORE