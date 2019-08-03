Scalise Blasts 2020 Dems for Skipping How to ‘Actually Pay’ for ‘Fantasy Big Government’ Policies

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) blasted the 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidates for skipping out on explaining how they would pay for their ambitious proposed policies.

Wednesday marked the second night of the second 2020 Democratic primary debates, where candidates have backed policies such as the widely-panned Green New Deal, slavery reparations, and “Medicare-for-all.”

These policies carry hefty price tags with them — the Green New Deal would cost an estimated $93 trillion, “Medicare-for-all” would carry a $30 trillion price tag, and spiritual advisor Marianne Williamson‘s proposed reparations plan would bring a cost of $500 billion.

Looks like in tonight’s #DemDebate they skipped the part about who would actually pay for their fantasy big government takeovers of YOUR life. Higher taxes for longer wait times and less choice: that’s the Dem platform! — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 1, 2019

In a tweet posted Wednesday night during the debate, the House minority whip took aim at the candidates, calling out those onstage for skipping out on explaining how they would “actually pay” for their “fantasy big government” policies and pointed out that “higher taxes” would result in “longer wait times and less choice.” – READ MORE