Kathy Griffin Suggests Trump Use ‘Syringe With Nothing But Air Inside It’; Trump Jr. Blasts Her, Twitter

Kathy Griffin suggested that President Donald Trump be injected with a “syringe with nothing but air inside it” on Tuesday and was subsequently slammed by numerous notable figures, including Donald Trump Jr.

Griffin made the remarks in response to a CNN reporter tweeting: “Trump at diabetes event at WH: ‘I don’t use insulin. Should I be?’”

Griffin responded: “Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick. F**K TRUMP”

I don’t think past their prime comedians who tweet stupid things should be banned on here, but next time @twitter @jack bans a conservative for saying something not PC, just remember they have no problem with Dems making death threats against @realDonaldTrump on their platform. https://t.co/pOd6GXbxhV — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 27, 2020

Griffin later responded to a tweet from The Washington Examiner about what she initially wrote.

The Washington Examiner wrote in a tweet that linked to a news article: “ advocates for someone to stab with syringe full of air. Air embolisms, caused by air getting into the bloodstream, can be fatal.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --