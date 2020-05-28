Michigan Gov. Whitmer claims husband’s reported boat request was ‘a failed attempt at humor’

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer acknowledged Tuesday that her husband dropped her name while requesting to get their boat in the water ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, though claimed her husband’s comments were a “failed attempt at humor.”

Whitmer’s comments came after her office initially pushed back against the story, saying they’re “not going to make it a practice of addressing every rumor that is spread online.” A Michigan GOP state senator also said her office had originally “adamantly denied” the claim that Whitmer’s husband tried to use her position to convince a dock company to quickly get the family’s boat on the water amid the coronavirus lockdowns.

However, during a press conference, Whitmer essentially confirmed the reported conversation happened, even though she claimed the comments were made in jest.

“My husband made a failed attempt at humor last week when checking in with a small business that helps with our boat and dock up north,” Whitmer said at a press conference Tuesday. “Knowing it wouldn’t make a difference, he jokingly asked if being married to me might move him up in the queue. Obviously with the motorized boating prohibition in our early days of COVID-19, he thought it might get a laugh. It didn’t.”

Whitmer further sought to distance herself from her husband’s remarks: “To be honest, I wasn’t laughing either when it was relayed to me. Because I knew how it would be perceived. He regrets it. I wish it wouldn’t have happened. And that’s really all we have to say about it,” she continued. – READ MORE

