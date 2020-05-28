What Did Obama Know and When Did He Know It? FBI Docs Shed Light on His Involvement in ‘Obamagate’

What did Barack Obama know and when did he know it? That’s the key question that must be answered with regard to Obamagate. So far, there is plenty of evidence that suggests Obama was very much aware of the FBI’s efforts to spy on the Trump campaign and railroad Lt. General Michael Flynn (Ret.).

Text messages between former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and his former mistress, Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer, show that Strzok and then-FBI Assistant Director William Priestap were concerned about sharing sensitive evidence with the departing Obama White House.

“, like us, is concerned with over sharing,” Strzok told Page in a text dated January 3, 2017. “Doesn’t want Clapper giving CR cuts to WH. All political, just shows our hand and potentially makes enemies.”

Strzok was referring to evidence of the investigation into Mike Flynn.

“Yeah, but keep in mind we were going to put that in the doc on Friday, with potentially larger distribution than just the DNI,” Page replied.

“The question is should we, particularly to the entirety of the lame duck usic with partisan axes to grind,” Strzok rebutted.

Barack Obama fired Flynn as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency in April 2014, because Flynn’s opposition to the Iran nuclear deal threatened the deal coming to fruition.

Other texts from the same day show Strzok and Page discussing some apparent drama involving one of Obama’s presidential daily briefings (PDB). These text messages were not released by the FBI but were made available to John Solomon back in September 2018. Solomon reports that investigators are “trying to determine whether Obama’s well-known disdain for Flynn, a career military intelligence officer, influenced the decision by the FBI leadership to reject its own agent’s recommendation to shut down a probe of Flynn in January 2017 and instead pursue an interview where agents might catch him in a lie.” – READ MORE

