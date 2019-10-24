Kathy Griffin says she can’t get work, blames ‘older white guys’

Comedian Kathy Griffin claims she can’t get work these days, and says “older white guys” are the reason why.

Griffin went on KTLA-TV to promote her new film, “Kathy Griffin: A Hell of A Story,” which tells her perspective of the fallout after she released a picture showing her holding a fake rendition of President Donald Trump’s head, decapitated.

Three of the four anchors on set who were listening to Griffin’s aggrandizement of herself mostly sat in silence, but when the comedian claimed she couldn’t get work because she is a “58-year-old female in comedy,” KTLA veteran Mark Kriski interrupted and said, “I think there’s a lot of 58-year-old comedians that are working out there.”

“Are ya?” Griffin responded, before challenging him to “name five women.” – READ MORE