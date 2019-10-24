Soros’s New PAC Drops $625,000 on Virginia Democrats Ahead of Pivotal Elections

A new political action committee launched by liberal billionaire George Soros has donated $625,000 to the campaigns of more than a dozen statewide Democrats in Virginia ahead of next month’s elections, according to recent campaign finance reports.

The Democracy PAC donated to 16 Democratic incumbents and new candidates last month. The donations ranged from $25,000 to $75,000 per campaign, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Six of the campaigns are for the state Senate and nine of the races for the House of Delegates.

This flood of money, from Soros and others, reflects what is widely perceived as a bellwether election for Democrats eager to retake power nationwide in 2020. Republicans currently hold a one-seat advantage in the state’s 40-seat Senate and a 3-seat majority in its 100-member House of Delegates.

Del. Cheryl Turpin, who is running for reelection, is one of the four Democrats who received a $75,000 donation from Soros’s PAC. Last month, she took to Twitter to urge her followers to pitch in to help her campaign keep its “grassroots momentum going.” – READ MORE