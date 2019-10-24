Texas Governor Gives Update On ‘Transgender’ 7-Year-Old James Younger

According to Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services are looking into the case of James Younger, a 7-year-old boy whose mother says he is “transgender.”

“FYI the matter of 7 year old James Younger is being looked into by the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services,” Gov. Abbott posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday night.

A jury ruled Monday against a request from the boy’s father, Jeffrey Younger, to have sole conservatorship over James and his twin brother Jude, thereby allowing Dr. Anne Georgulas, the boy’s mother and Younger’s ex-wife, to continued to facilitate the child’s gender transition.

"With a consensus of 11 of the 12 jurors, the jury decided not to grant Mr. Younger Sole Managing Conservatorship over his two twin boys," LifeSiteNews reported. "They voted that the current Joint Managing Conservatorship should be replaced by a Sole Managing Conservatorship, but that Mr. Younger should not be that person."