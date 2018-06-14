Outrage Follows After Daily News Writer Tells Puerto Rican Kimberly Guilfoyle To Pick Grapes

A Daily News writer’s column has sparked outrage for saying that Fox News’ Kimberly Guilfoyle would “be better off picking grapes” then dating Donald Trump Jr.

Linda Stasi penned an article titled “STASI: Fox should fire reporter Kimberly Guilfoyle, who can’t possibly stay neutral while dating a Trump kid.”

“Now that Kimberly Guilfoyle is reportedly having sleepovers with Donald Trump Jr., the Fredo Corleone of the Trump boys, while she’s reporting on him, his father, his father’s sex scandals, and the Mueller investigation, what Fox News — that fair and balanced network — should do is bust her down to courtroom reporter. Or fire her,” Stasi wrote for the Daily News.

“That’s what the sex-scandal-plagued news network must do to maintain even the slightest shred of journalistic integrity. She can’t report on the most powerful family in the country while dating one of them.”

As Breitbart reported, Stasi is trying to smear Fox News for hiring a “reporter” with a conflict of interest and is trying to get Guilfoyle fired. However, Guilfoyle’s biography on Fox News does not list her as a reporter or even a journalist.

“Guilfoyle is not a reporter secretly sleeping with a source (which is a-okay with the establishment media), she is an opinion commentator in a personal relationship that is not a secret,” John Nolte wrote on Breitbart.

Although Stasi’s concern for journalistic integrity could be genuine, her comments about the Puerto Rican woman sparked outrage because of their racist connotation.

“Thing is, Guilfoyle is an otherwise brilliant woman,” Stasi wrote. “When it comes to picking men, though, she’d be better off picking grapes.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1