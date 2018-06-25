Kathy Griffin Gets Demolished by Twitter After She Appears to Call Sarah Sanders Fat

Controversial comedian Kathy Griffin wasn’t having it when White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders complained that a restaurant asked her to leave because of her job at the White House.

Look Doll, now that you’ve been recruited as the entire defense of line for the Dallas Cowboys, just enjoy life. Quit bitching. https://t.co/gC6UcfjI2y — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 23, 2018

Once Griffin opened the intensely personal door to insulting physical appearance, it didn’t turn out too well for her:

Shouldn’t make fun of people’s looks, not very nice. Not very smart either. Lol pic.twitter.com/hPkAqdiHs7 — R. Scott Sicario🇺🇸🇩🇪 (@robert_sicario) June 23, 2018

You really shouldn't comment on someone else's appearance. Maybe Stormy can give you some attention that no man would. pic.twitter.com/edsWgz2IFq — Sam ℹ (@SamS_RTR) June 23, 2018

Why do you have to try and get negative attention? Didn’t anyone teach you how to behave when you were younger? Seriously, I thought making fun of someone’s looks/body stopped in middle school. — Doug (@DougOwenSIOR) June 23, 2018

U’re like carrot tops uglier sister. And carrot top ain’t known for his looks. — JR (@everlong554) June 23, 2018

