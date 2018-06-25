True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Kathy Griffin Gets Demolished by Twitter After She Appears to Call Sarah Sanders Fat

Posted on by
Share:

Controversial comedian Kathy Griffin wasn’t having it when White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders complained that a restaurant asked her to leave because of her job at the White House.

Once Griffin opened the intensely personal door to insulting physical appearance, it didn’t turn out too well for her:

Others knocked her for using the wrong terminology for “defensive line” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Kathy Griffin Gets Demolished by Twitter After She Appears to Call Sarah Sanders Fat
Kathy Griffin Gets Demolished by Twitter After She Appears to Call Sarah Sanders Fat

"Quit b***hing."

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: