Security
Leftist protesters descend on immigrant detainment center. Border Patrol agent left badly injured.
A Border Patrol agent was injured at an immigrant detainment facility in McAllen, Texas, on Saturday while trying to control a crowd of protesters attempting to stop a bus carrying immigrants from leaving the facility.
According to Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins, about 200 protesters from the League of United Latin American Citizens were bussed in to the McAllen facility from all areas of Texas. At one point, when a bus carrying illegal immigrants tried to leave the facility, the protesters surrounded and stopped the bus.
However, during the “melee,” a Border Patrol agent attempting to control the crowd was injured while protecting an older woman, Jenkins reported, according to the Daily Caller News Foundation.
LIVE from McAllen, TX – @GriffJenkins confronts protesters, Democrats at the border pic.twitter.com/nipEM3ntbA
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 24, 2018
That agent suffered a broken ankle, Jenkins said. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
A Border Patrol agent was injured at an immigrant detainment facility in McAllen, Texas, on Saturday while trying to control a crowd of protesters attempting to stop a bus carrying immigrants from leaving the facility. What happened? According to Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins, about 200 protesters from the League of United Latin American Citizens…