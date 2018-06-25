Leftist protesters descend on immigrant detainment center. Border Patrol agent left badly injured.

A Border Patrol agent was injured at an immigrant detainment facility in McAllen, Texas, on Saturday while trying to control a crowd of protesters attempting to stop a bus carrying immigrants from leaving the facility.

According to Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins, about 200 protesters from the League of United Latin American Citizens were bussed in to the McAllen facility from all areas of Texas. At one point, when a bus carrying illegal immigrants tried to leave the facility, the protesters surrounded and stopped the bus.

However, during the “melee,” a Border Patrol agent attempting to control the crowd was injured while protecting an older woman, Jenkins reported, according to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

LIVE from McAllen, TX – @GriffJenkins confronts protesters, Democrats at the border pic.twitter.com/nipEM3ntbA — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 24, 2018

That agent suffered a broken ankle, Jenkins said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1