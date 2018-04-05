Kathy Griffin Doubts Trump Will Attend Correspondents Dinner: ‘He’s Such A P***y’

Kathy Griffin said she doubts President Donald Trump will attend this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner because he is “such a pussy.”

“I doubt [Trump will go]. He’s such a pussy,” the comedian told radio host Howard Stern.

Griffin is planning to attend the correspondents dinner for the first time as a guest of The Washington Blade.

“Oh, I hope he goes,” she added. “I hope he either doesn’t go just because of me, or he goes because of me.”

During the same interview, she talked about being placed under federal investigation and being put on the “no-fly” list after the picture of her holding a bloody severed head of Trump surfaced last year. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1