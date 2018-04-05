True Pundit

Jim Carrey Attacks Sean Hannity, Fox News In Latest Deranged ‘Artwork’

Jim Carrey’s latest artwork criticizes Fox News, Sean Hannity and Alex Jones.

“If you believe wrestling is real [you] may even believe Fox news, Info Wars and the robotic drones on Sinclair Broadcasting. But wrestling doesn’t harm viewers. Performers like Sean Hannity and Alex Jones should join the WWE where their hyperbole will do less damage to the culture,” the 56-year-old actor tweeted Tuesday, along with a distorted picture of Hannity in a wrestling ring with Jones. Notables in the audience included Adolf Hitler, according to the Washington Examiner.READ MORE

