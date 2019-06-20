Kasie Hunt Spreads Fake News Biden’s Segregationist Pals Were ‘Republicans’

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt misidentified Joe Biden’s Democrat segregationist pals on Wednesday as Republicans.

While teasing a segment about the uproar over the former vice president bragging about being able to do business with racist segregationists, Hunt, a far-left activist and MSNBC hostess, spread this fake news:

Still to come, Joe Biden references his relationships with two former Republican colleagues at an event in New York City. The only problem? They were both segregationists.

Actually, the only problem is that they were both Democrats, but other than that, great job Real NewsLady.

What makes Hunt’s fake news especially egregious is that Biden specifically named the segregationist Senators: James Eastland of Mississippi and Herman Talmadge of Georgia, and both were proud, card-carrying members of the Democrat Party. – read more