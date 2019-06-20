Hillary Clinton again takes aim at Trump after president’s 2020 campaign launch

After President Trump officially kicked off his 2020 campaign Tuesday, his vanquished 2016 foe couldn’t resist taking another shot at him Wednesday.

After Trump’s raucous rally in Orland, Florida, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton mocked the president on Twitter Wednesday with a joke about stamina and Trump’s media diet.

Her comment came after former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum suggested Clinton “must be EXHAUSTED” after “running through” Trump’s mind for so long.

“I can handle it. Blessed with stamina,” Clinton wrote. “And thankfully I didn’t stay up late last night watching InfoWars.”

Clinton’s latest jab at Trump was the latest in a long line of insults she has sent the president’s way since losing in 2016. – read more