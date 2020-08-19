Kasich: ‘We’ll Have to See’ Whether Biden Gives In to the Left (VIDEO)

Former Ohio governor John Kasich spoke at the Democratic National Convention Monday to persuade Republicans to back Joe Biden, but he later admitted he’s not sure if the Democratic nominee can hold off the left wing of his party.

“We’ll have to see,” Kasich said on CNN when asked whether Biden would resist pressure from the Democratic base. “I’m hopeful.”

In his speech, Kasich addressed those who “fear Joe may turn sharp left and leave them behind,” painting Biden as a moderate that the radical left would not be able to “push around.” But after Kasich’s speech, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) took the virtual stage to argue that Biden’s victory would ensure the gains made by the democratic socialist movement he leads. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --