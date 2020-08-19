Jill Biden’s ex-husband accuses her of affair with Joe Biden in 1970s

Jill Biden’s ex-husband has accused the potential first lady of having an affair with Joe Biden and says they lied about how they met in the 1970s, according to a bombshell new report.

Bill Stevenson on Monday accused the presumptive Democratic nominee of being a home-wrecker and says the feel-good story of how Joe and Jill met on a blind date is completely made up, the Daily Mail reported.

“I don’t want to hurt anyone,” said Stevenson, now 72, who is working on a book that includes the lurid claim. “But facts are facts and what happened, happened.”

Stevenson and his then-wife grew close to Biden in 1972 while working on his first campaign to represent Delaware in the U.S. Senate.

That same year, tragedy struck when Biden’s first wife, Neilia, and infant daughter were killed in a car crash.

Stevenson said he first suspected an affair in 1974, when his wife passed on meeting an up-and-coming rock star who was set to play at his Delaware club.

“I know exactly when it was,” he told the Daily Mail. “Bruce Springsteen was going to play at The Stone Balloon and I had to go to Northern New Jersey to pay him in advance. – READ MORE

