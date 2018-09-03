NYC Mother of Son with Lead Poisoning: ‘Mayor de Blasio Doesn’t Care’

A New York City Mother, Whose Four-year-old Son Was One Of The Thousands Of Kids In The City Who Wound Up With Lead Poisoning, Had Some Harsh Words For Mayor Bill De Blasio Over His Failure To Handle Lead In City Housing Projects.

Sherron Paige, who works for the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), told the New York Post on Friday she was furious at city health officials who revealed this week that more than 1,1oo children residing in the city’s housing projects —including her son Kyan—have suffered from lead poisoning since 2012.

“[Mayor] de Blasio doesn’t care. I think he is still taking it lightly,” Paige said. “Kyan is not de Blasio’s kid, so why would he care? He doesn’t have the conditions that we live in, he doesn’t need to worry about NYCHA coming to fix things.”

Paige is one of many parents suing the New York City mayor and the NYCHA for covering up instances of lead poisoning. – READ MORE

De Blasio had appeared on the CNN show to discuss an interview with The Guardian in which he criticized The New York Post’s parent company, News Corp.

While the mayor criticized newspaper as a “right-wing rag,” De Blasio said, “I believe in a free, strong media with diverse views — I’ll defend it with all I’ve got.”

However, The New York Post reports that two hours later, De Blasio was set to cut the ribbon to kick off the annual Dominican Day Parade in Manhattan, when its reporter Kevin Sheehan asked a question about a story that had appeared that earlier that day in the New York Post.

The reporter simply asked the mayor to comment on the front page story, “CITY FOR SALE.” It was then that De Blasio’s bodyguards, members of his NYPD security detail, reportedly grabbed the reporter’s shoulder and led him away from the event. – READ MORE