Kasich denies leaving the GOP: ‘The Republican Party left me’ (VIDEO)

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) on Sunday dismissed rumors that he is considering running for president as an independent, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper that he is “still a Republican” and that he believes he can bring the party “back” to what it once was.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich: “I didn’t leave the Republican Party. The Republican Party left me” https://t.co/UOBi8kKD5g pic.twitter.com/MHl9tVibp3 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 29, 2018

“I’m still a Republican,” Kasich said. “I didn’t leave the Republican Party. The Republican Party left me.”

“We should care about people from top to bottom, not just those at the top, but everybody,” he told Tapper. “I can bring that party back. That’s what I’m going to do in one way or another.” – READ MORE

