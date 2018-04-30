Dem senator: Legislation to protect Mueller would get 60 votes

Sen. Christopher Coons (D-Del.) said in a Sunday show interview that he believes his legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller would garner 60 votes.

“If it were put on the floor this week, I think we’d get 60 votes for it,” Coons told “Fox News Sunday.”

The remarks come after the Senate Judiciary Committee last week approved the bill, which would provide any special counsel with an “expedited review” of their firing.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said the upper chamber will not take up the legislation. – READ MORE

