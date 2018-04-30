Politics TV
Even Schiff Says Trump Deserves Credit for North Korea Diplomacy (VIDEO)
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) took a break from his usual Trump-bashing on ABC on Sunday to praise the president’s efforts on North Korea.
“I think it’s more than fair to say that the combination of the president’s unpredictability and indeed his bellicosity had something to do with the North Koreans deciding to come to the table,” Schiff said. – READ MORE
