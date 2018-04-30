True Pundit

Politics TV

Even Schiff Says Trump Deserves Credit for North Korea Diplomacy (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) took a break from his usual Trump-bashing on ABC on Sunday to praise the president’s efforts on North Korea.

“I think it’s more than fair to say that the combination of the president’s unpredictability and indeed his bellicosity had something to do with the North Koreans deciding to come to the table,” Schiff said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Schiff: Trump Deserves Credit for North Korea Diplomacy
Schiff: Trump Deserves Credit for North Korea Diplomacy

The frequent Trump critic took a chance to praise the president on Sunday.

ntknetwork.com ntknetwork.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: