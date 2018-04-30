Even Schiff Says Trump Deserves Credit for North Korea Diplomacy (VIDEO)

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) took a break from his usual Trump-bashing on ABC on Sunday to praise the president’s efforts on North Korea.

“I think it’s more than fair to say that the combination of the president’s unpredictability and indeed his bellicosity had something to do with the North Koreans deciding to come to the table,” Schiff said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1