Kashuv Shares Incredible Promise Justice Thomas Gave Him After They Met
In a Twitter post published Thursday, Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting survivor-turned-gun-rights activist Kyle Kashuv presented a picture of himself meeting with the venerable Thomas, and described a promise Second Amendment advocates need to hear.
“An honor discussing #2A and the Constitution with Justice Clarence Thomas,” Kashuv tweeted. “He told me about some of the cases he dissented on and how #2A won’t be touched.” (Emphasis added.)
An honor discussing #2A and the Constitution with Justice Clarence Thomas. He told me about some of the cases he dissented on and how #2A won't be touched. pic.twitter.com/8Eyx7YE0zT
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 5, 2018
For a teenager like Kashuv, getting the assurance of a legal giant like Thomas that the Second Amendment is in safe hands had to be pretty weighty stuff.