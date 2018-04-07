Kashuv Shares Incredible Promise Justice Thomas Gave Him After They Met

In a Twitter post published Thursday, Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting survivor-turned-gun-rights activist Kyle Kashuv presented a picture of himself meeting with the venerable Thomas, and described a promise Second Amendment advocates need to hear.

“An honor discussing #2A and the Constitution with Justice Clarence Thomas,” Kashuv tweeted. “He told me about some of the cases he dissented on and how #2A won’t be touched.” (Emphasis added.)

An honor discussing #2A and the Constitution with Justice Clarence Thomas. He told me about some of the cases he dissented on and how #2A won't be touched. pic.twitter.com/8Eyx7YE0zT — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 5, 2018

For a teenager like Kashuv, getting the assurance of a legal giant like Thomas that the Second Amendment is in safe hands had to be pretty weighty stuff. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1