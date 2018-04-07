After deleting Mark Zuckerberg’s private messages, Facebook says an ‘unsend’ feature for all users is on the way

Most recently, word surfaced that Facebook had deleted a number of messages Zuckerberg sent to individuals on the company’s Messenger platform. In a statement on the matter, Facebook explained that it did so as a means to “protect our executives’ communications”

And, as luck would have it, there’s no word (via TechCrunch) that Facebook — likely in an effort to make its actions with respect to Zuckerberg’s own messages not seem so peculiar — will soon allow any Facebook user to delete sent messages made via Messenger:

We have discussed this feature several times. And people using our secret message feature in the encrypted version of Messenger have the ability to set a timer — and have their messages automatically deleted. We will now be making a broader delete message feature available. This may take some time. And until this feature is ready, we will no longer be deleting any executives’ messages. We should have done this sooner — and we’re sorry that we did not. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1