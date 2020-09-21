Karen Bass: ‘We Need International Observers for This Election’ (VIDEO)

Congressional Black Caucus chairwoman Karen Bass (D., Calif.) called for “international observers” of the 2020 election on Thursday, comparing the United States to African nations that recently held elections in need of outside legitimation.

“I frankly think we need international observers for this election,” Bass said on MSNBC. “I have gone to Kenya, I’ve gone to Zimbabwe. I have been an international observer, and I think we could use that here.” – READ MORE

