Romney: Hunter Biden Probe a ‘Political Exercise’ — ‘Not the Legitimate Role of Government’

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) called the Hunter Biden-Burisma investigation was “not the legitimate role of government,” during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee business meeting on Wednesday.

Homeland Security Committee chairman Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has defended the investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s dealings with Ukraine and his role on the board of energy company Burisma.

Romney said, “I’ll call it the Biden-Burisma investigation and that I think from the outset had the earmarks of a political exercise. I’m fearful that comments made in the media recently have only confirmed that perspective.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --