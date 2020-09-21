REPORT: White House To Put Forward SCOTUS Nominee ‘In The Coming Days’

President Donald Trump will put forth a nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away Friday evening from complications of pancreatic cancer, “in the coming days,” according to sources who spoke to ABC News.

Speculation turned immediately to the vacancy left on the court as a result of Ginsburg’s death, as well as to whether the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) would fulfill their promise to nominate a potential replacement immediately and begin Senate confirmation hearings as soon as possible, despite the looming presidential election.

Sources told ABC News that President Trump already has a “short list” of potential nominees and the White House will announce a finalist for the Court vacancy this week. The list includes United States Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a rising star who has been mentioned routinely as a front-runner to fill the next Supreme Court vacancy, despite having just been confirmed to her current position.

“President Donald Trump is expected to put forth a nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat in the coming days, multiple sources close to the president and with direct knowledge of the situation told ABC News,” the outlet reported Friday. “The sources describe the list of potential nominees as very short and including at least one woman. U.S. Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett is seen as a leading contender, two sources tell ABC News.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --